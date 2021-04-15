Ruiz

ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk KTSA-A-K296GK/SAN ANTONIO news reporter/anchor ELIZABETH RUIZ has announced her retirement, exiting the station TODAY (4/15) after 40 years, reports the SAN ANTONIO EXPRESS-NEWS.

RUIZ joined KTSA in 1981 after a year at crosstown KKYX-A; she also anchored mornings at KTFM while continuing to cover news for KTSA, and hosted a weekend show. RUIZ was a 2016 inductee into the SAN ANTONIO RADIO HALL OF FAME.

KTSA hosts TREY WARE and JACK RICCARDI posted tributes to RUIZ shortly after she announced her departure:

