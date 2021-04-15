Steve Grosz

EAST VALLEY INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY DISTRICT #401 Noncomm KPNG (88.7 FM THE PULSE)/CHANDLER, AZ and Hot AC KVIT/APACHE JUNCTION, AZ GM/morning man STEVE GROSZ has left the building. He's been there since 1997.

"It's been an incredible experience here at THE EAST VALLEY INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY and KPNG-FM (88.7fm THE PULSE) and KVIT-FM (NEON 90.7), I was able to make my dream of building and signing on a station happen twice ... it's just time for a new challenge," adding "It's just nice to be going out on my terms, and not just disappear from the air with no explanation, as that happens far too much."

GROSZ is looking for that new challenge, reach out to him at sgrosz1971@gmail.com.

