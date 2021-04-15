New

AUDACY Top 40 KAMP/LOS ANGELES has updated the weekday programming lineup for 97.1 NOW. It's effective immediately. The station, formerly known as 97.1 AMP Radio, rebranded on APRIL 15th.

Weekday programming will kick off with “THE MORNING MESS” featuring JOEY BOY, ANEESH, JEANA and KARLA from 6-10a. JULIA, who was previously heard on weekends, will now be heard middays from 10a-3p. JOSH BRUBAKER, who joined the station in MARCH 2021, will be heard from 3-7p. YESI ORTIZ will move from middays to evenings and now be heard from 7-midnight



“As more and more Americans receive their COVID-19 vaccine, now is the time for us to safely get back on our feet and get moving with the daily habits we love and miss,” said Regional Pres. JEFF FEDERMAN. “This rebrand not only embodies the spirit of our return to normalcy, but also the dynamic state of today’s music industry and we’re excited to usher in this new era with our consumers. As LA’s party station, our programming will spotlight the biggest stars in music and deliver a fresh listening experience to our audience no matter the time of day.”

« see more Net News