Podcast Development

WARNER MUSIC GROUP is teaming with SPOTIFY to develop a slate of original podcasts based on the label's artists’ and songwriters’ catalogs. WMG recently launched the "BLK IN AMERICA" podcast and has produced several existing podcasts, including the official PRINCE podcast in conjunction with his estate; DURAN DURAN's "WHOOOSH!"; ROBERT PLANT's "DIGGING DEEP"; "THE GOOD OL' GRATEFUL DEAD PODCAST"; "THE RHINO PODCASTS"; WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC's "FINAL SESSIONS"; GRANDSON's "XXWHY"; and "UPROXX'S PEOPLE PARTY" with TALIB KWELI.



“The most impactful podcasts share with music the key component of storytelling and personal experience," said SPOTIFY VP/Global Studios & Business COURTNEY HOLT. "In partnership with WARNER MUSIC GROUP, we look to develop stories leveraging their unique artists and catalog. We look forward to helping them leverage the power of podcasting to forge a deeper connection with fans.”



“We’re excited to take this step forward with SPOTIFY as we strengthen and deepen our existing partnership," said WMG EVP/Business Development and Chief Digital Officer OANA RUXANDRA. "Podcasts provide an opportunity to unlock value for artists and songwriters by delivering fresh and unique stories to music to fans across the globe. We look forward to working with SPOTIFY to experiment and drive growth in podcasting.”

« see more Net News