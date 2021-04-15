COVID-19 Info Study

A survey conducted for AUDACY concluded that audio is the most trusted source for COVID-19 vaccine information.

The AUDACY Vaccine Hesitancy Custom Survey commissioned by the broadcaster and conducted by S. RADOFF ASSOIATES asked Americans which sources of vaccine information they trusted, and audio ranked highest at 46%, followed by TV news at 42%, friends and family at 40%, local newspapers at 37%, national newspapers at 36%, and social media at 27%. Among those hesitant to take the vaccine, 81% said they will take "some form of action" if they hear a recommendation or information about the vaccine's benefits from a local radio or podcast host.

In addition, 53% of the vaccine-hesitant said the most useful way to find out about the COVID vaccine through audio is a local radio or podcast host interviewing a medical expert., and 49% said they would be more likely to get the vaccine if a local radio or podcast host recommended or gave information about the benefits of the vaccine.



“Since the onset of the pandemic, audio has served as a trusted companion for listeners seeking vital information, local news and sports and entertainment,” said AUDACY SVP/Research and Insights IDIL CAKIM. “As AMERICA slowly but surely returns to normal life, the vaccine is a major step towards doing what we all love again -- going to sports events, dining at our favorite restaurants, or creating memories with loved ones -- and our study shows how big of a role audio is playing in inspiring Americans to make a plan to get their shot.”

« see more Net News