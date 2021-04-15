Schlesinger Life Event

ADAM SCHLESINGER songwriter and performer passed away last year on APRIL 1st due to complications from COVID-19 (NET NEWS 4/1/20). SCHLESINGER's bandmate, JODY PORTER (FOUNTAINS OF WAYNE), has brought together an array of performers and friends to cover his catalog for SCHLESINGER's life celebration "ADAM SCHLESINGER, A Music Celebration." The virtual show will feature performances filmed at THE BOWERY ELECTRIC in NEW YORK. The net proceeds of this event will benefit MUSICARES and THE BOWERY ELECTRIC, a shuttered venue.

PORTER said, "This is a proper musical send-off for my soul brother with a bunch of talented and groovy guests that would make ADAM wince."

The event will feature MICKEY DOLENZ (MONKEES), SEAN ONO LENNON, COURTNEY LOVE, JODY PORTER and the BERLIN WALTZ, CHRIS CARRABBA (DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL), JAMES IHA (TINTED WINDOWS/SMASHING PUMPKINS), TAYLOR HANSON (TINTED WINDOWS/HANSON), BEN LEE, BEN KWELLER, BUTCH WALKER, ESTZER BALINT (LOUIE/STRANGER THAN PARADISE), PATRICK CARNEY (THE BLACK KEYS), MIKE VIOLA, MATTHEW CAWS (NADA SURF), BRITTA PHILLIPS, JESSE MALIN, NICOLE ATKINS, PETER BUCK ( R.E.M.) WITH SCOTT MCCAUGHEY (THE MINUS 5), JOE MCGINTY, JOHN GALLAGHER, JR. (SPRING AWAKENING), ROBERT SCHWARTZMAN (ROONEY), BAMBI KINO, KELLY BUCHANAN, EDDIE BARANEK (THE SIGHTS), DREW CAREY, ELI JANNEY (GIRLS AGAINST BOYS) WITH JUSTIN PIERRE (MOTIONS CITY SOUNDTRACK) AND GEOFF SANOFF, DIANE GENTILE, JOHN BRODEUR (BIRDSTREETS) and others lending their talents.

"ADAM SCHLESINGER, A Music Celebration Virtual Show" premieres on WEDNESDAY, MAY 5th at 8p (ET) on the ROLLING LIVE STUDIOS platform. Tickets here.

« see more Net News