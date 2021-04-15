iHeartMedia Nashville Event

iHEARTMEDIA NASHVILLE will host the inaugural "Bourbon & Bubbles Fest" on SATURDAY, MAY 22nd at 5p (CT) at THE PARK at HARLINSDALE FARM in FRANKLIN, TN. The festival will be supported by Country WSIX (THE BIG 98), Top 40 WRVW (107.5 THE RIVER), Hip Hop N’ R&B WUBT (101. THE BEAT), Rock WNRQ (105.9 THE ROCK) and Talk WLAC. On-air personalities from those stations will host the event and encourage listeners to come out and enjoy all kinds of bubbles, including sparkling wine as well as beer and a variety of other wine and spirits that will be on hand for tastings. A portion of all ticket sales will go to support nonprofit FRIENDS OF FRANKLIN PARKS. Purchase tickets or learn more about the event here.

Ticket pricing will be scaled to several times to allow for a staggered entry. Beginning at 5p, VIP ticket holders ($150 + tax per person) can enter as well as 5p general admission ticket holders ($79 + tax per person). An hour later, 6p GA ticket holders ($69 + tax per person) can enter. At 7p, the last entrance for 7p GA ticket holders ($59 + tax per person) can enter. Guests may leave at any time up to 9p when the event concludes.

« see more Net News