Hit Book

BRANDI CARLILE’s memoir, "Broken Horses," debuts at #1 on THE NEW YORK TIMES BEST SELLERS list. It is published by CROWN—an imprint of the RANDOM HOUSE PUBLISHING GROUP, a division of PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE LLC. Watch her reaction to the news in the video below.

There is an audiobook edition coming on TUESDAY, APRIL 20th, which CARLILE narrates herself. In addition, the audiobook will include new stripped-down, solo renditions of more than 30 of the songs she discusses in the book, including some of her own and songs from other artists like DOLLY PARTON, ELTON JOHN, LEONARD COHEN and JONI MITCHELL.

Further, CARLILE continues with her successful BROKEN HORSES Virtual Book Tour, including a conversation with ALICIA KEYS. Learn more about attending one of them at brokenhorses.veeps.com.

« back to Net News