-
Vinny Foo Adds PD Stripes At WHHZ (100.5 The Buzz)/Gainesville
April 15, 2021 at 10:48 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
MARC RADIO Alternative WHHZ (100.5 THE BUZZ/GAINESVILLE, FL names VINNY FOO PD to succeed KEVIN MANGAN. FOO is also PD at cluster mates Top 40/Rhythmic WTMG (MAGIC 101.3) and Rhythmic AC WDVH-A W231DH (R&B 94.1)/GAINESVILLE.
FOO succeeds KEVIN MANGAN who stepped down in SEPTEMBER 2020 (Net News 9/29/2020).
You can reach out to VINNY at VinnyPhu@marcradio.com.