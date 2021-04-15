Lauren Daigle

Two-time GRAMMY Award winner and multi-platinum selling CENTRICITY MUSIC artist LAUREN DAIGLE will return to AMERICAN IDOL on MONDAY, APRIL 19th. It's a special comeback show featuring 10 finalists from last season. Look for her to sing her song “Look Up Child.”

This will be DAIGLE’s first solo performance on AMERICAN IDOL since competing on season 11. She did return to IDOL as a mentor for the Top 6 and performed with last season’s winner, JUST SAM, in the season finale.

