McEntire Tour Dates Rescheduled (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Last year, Country artists -- like those in other genres -- were forced to cancel or reschedule their 2020 tour dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, some Country acts like BROTHERS OSBORNE and CHRIS JANSON are setting new tour dates set for this year, while others, including CHRIS STAPLETON and REBA McENTIRE, are still pushing previously announced tour dates back into the fall of this year, or even into 2022.

MERCURY NASHVILLE's STAPLETON has pushed back 18 and cancelled one of his "All American Road Show" tour dates. The postponed shows include stops in SYRACUSE, NY; ORLANDO; PORTLAND, OR and more. The shows will now take place in the last three months of this year, or in JUNE of 2022. An ATLANTIC CITY, NJ date has been canceled. View the rescheduled list of tour dates here. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, and those unable to attend are able to get a refund within (now) 29 days.

MCA NASHVILLE's McENTIRE has moved her summer arena tour into a new tour for 2022, called "Reba: Live In Concert." The new tour includes 12 of the 13 originally scheduled dates, with the show in ST. PAUL, MN being fully canceled. McENTIRE's tour was originally scheduled for MARCH 2020, but was pushed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her new tour will begin in EVANSVILLE, IN on JANUARY 13th, 2022 and continue through cities including TOLEDO, OH; GREEN BAY, WI; and SIOUX FALLS before concluding in ROSEMENT, IL on MARCH 19th. Find a full list of rescheduled dates here.

On the new tour front, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WAR recording artist JANSON has revealed the dates for his appropriately named 2021 "Back At It Tour," scheduled to launch TOMORROW (4/16) in MERIDIAN, MS and stop in 30 cities including COLORADO SPRINGS, KANSAS CITY and more before concluding on DECEMBER 9th in DETROIT. View the entire list of tour dates here. JANSON announced the news on INSTAGRAM, writing, "Ready for ya 2021! Back at it! More dates to be added."

EMI NASHVILLE's BROTHERS OSBORNE revealed TODAY (4/15) their headlining "We're Not For Everyone Tour," which will launch on JULY 29th in PHILADELPHIA, and continue through cities including RALEIGH, NC; CINCINNATI; AUSTIN; SAN DIEGO; KANSAS CITY and more before concluding in MOON TOWNSHIP, PA on NOVEMBER 20th. TRAVIS DENNING and TENILLE TOWNES will serve as alternating opening acts. View the complete list of tour dates here.

As previously reported, EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE's ERIC CHURCH and RCA NASHVILLE's KANE BROWN have revealed new tour dates set to begin this fall.

« see more Net News