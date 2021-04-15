Cari Cates

PILLAR MINISTRIES RADIO GROUP Contemporary Christian WAWZ (STAR 99.1)/MIDDLESEX-SOMMERSET-UNION and WAKW (STAR 93.3)/CINCINNATI have hired CARI CATES as Director of Digital Content.



CATES' experience includes on-air, promotions, production, programming, and social media/digital. She also spent time in the record label side of the industry working for Grant Hubbard at CAPITOL/CMG.



ART GARZA, Director of Broadcasting, shared, “We've been praying and searching for the better part of a year for someone with strong leadership who understands engagement and the growing digital in the world we live in. We've been through many interviews with our leadership teams in NJ and Ohio, and one candidate rose above the rest. I'm pleased to welcome CARI CATES as our new Director of Digital Content!”



CATES will report directly to ART GARZA.

« see more Net News