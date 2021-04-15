New CEO & Chairman

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP announced THURSDAY (4/15) it has appointed ZHU LIANG as the new CEO of the company, and CUSSION KAR SHUN PANG as the new Executive Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. ZHU previously served as the VP of CHINESE technology giant TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD, which controls TENCENT MUSIC. CUSSION had held the CEO's position from JULY 2016.

The CHINESE music streaming platform also announced TONG TAO SANG, the company's current chairman, will resign from his position. He will also quit as the chairman of the compensation committee and from all his roles as a director or an officer of affiliates of the company. JAMES GORDON MITCHELL will serve as the company's new Chairman of Compensation Committee.

