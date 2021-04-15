Results Are In

NPR and EDISON RESEARCH TODAY (4/15) released the findings of their first-ever study of its kind on radio. The results identify six segments of radio listeners, their listening behaviors and their attitudes towards advertising (NET NEWS 4/8)

The study, titled “Radio: Live on Air and Everywhere,” reveals that radio plays an important role in the lives of consumers and that the majority of radio listeners are receptive to sponsorship messages on the platform.

The six radio listener segments identified are:

• Radio Heads (9% of radio listeners) Listen for all audio needs; listen to the most radio

• Connection Seekers (16% of radio listeners) Listen for company and connection

• Infomaniacs (18% of radio listeners) Listen for their need to consume news and information

• Rhythm Rockers (27% of radio listeners) Listen for their need to consume music

• Laidback Listeners (17% of radio listeners) Listen to radio only in the background

• Habitualists (13% of radio listeners) Listen to radio when it is the only option available

Approximately 156 million people age 18+ - 63% of US adults - listen to AM/FM radio daily, and listeners are driven to the medium for many reasons. The study finds that the heaviest users of radio are the most open to its advertising messages. Two of the six segments of listeners, “Radio Heads” and “Connection Seekers,” the groups that spend the most time with radio, are the least likely to avoid ads or sponsorship messages on AM/FM radio.

The findings were presented TODAY (4/15) in a webinar hosted by NPR VP of Sponsorship Marketing LAMAR JOHNSON and EDISON RESEARCH VP MEGAN LAZOVICK and are available NOW.

« see more Net News