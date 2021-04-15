Partying for a cause

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC’s philanthropic arm, ACM LIFTING LIVES, will host its annual “ACM Awards Pre-Party For A Cause" as a livestream this year, with SIRIUSXM’s BUZZ BRAINARD and artist CASSADEE POPE set to co-host. The 60-minute, pre-taped show will feature performances from JIMMIE ALLEN, LINDSAY ELL, KAMERON MARLOWE, IAN MUNSICK, POPE, TYLER RICH, LILY ROSE, MITCHELL TENPENNY, TENILLE TOWNES and LAINEY WILSON. It will directly support the ACM LIFTING LIVES COVID-19 Response Fund, and the military nonprofit PACKAGES FROM HOME.

The stream will be simulcasted across the ACM’s FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE pages beginning SATURDAY, APRIL 17th at 7p (CT), and will remain available to view for 24 hours, until the start of the “56th ACM Awards” live broadcast on CBS APRIL 18th.

CROWN ROYAL is the “Pre-Party For A Cause” partner, and will donate $20,000 toward the ACM LIFTING LIVES COVID-19 Response Fund on behalf of the participating artists. Throughout the pre-show, the hosts will encourage fans to pack a virtual bag by going to CROWN ROYAL’s Pack A Bag webpage. For each virtual bag packed during the show, $1 will be donated to PACKAGES FROM HOME, up to $20,000.

“ACM LIFTING LIVES is proud to partner with CROWN ROYAL to kick off the ‘56th ACM Awards’ with the official ‘ACM Awards Pre-Party for a Cause,’” said LYNDSAY CRUZ, Executive Dir. of ACM LIFTING LIVES. “We’re thrilled to continue to raise funds that will directly benefit our Country music community in need. We are especially grateful to all participating talent for dedicating their time and helping to make this program happen, and to CROWN for generously donating $20,000 to the ACM LIFTING LIVES COVID-19 Response Fund on their behalf. We look forward to an exciting start to the ACM Awards!”

