WDNY Returns

GENESEE MEDIA Classic Hits WDNY-A and Classic Rock WDNY-F (CLASSIC ROCK 93.9)/DANSVILLE, NY have returned to the affiliate roster at REMOTE NEWS SERVICE.

RNS Owner LESLEY LOTTO said, "It's great to know when there are changes, we are still a trusted voice for so many. We're thrilled to be working with ED and BRYAN again and look forward to another long association."

GENESEE MEDIA GM ED TREFZGER said, "We're delighted to be working with Remote News Service again. Today's radio economics doesn't allow us to have the full-time news staff LESLEY LOTTO is providing".

Find out more at remotenewsservice.com.

