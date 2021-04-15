-
KCMP (The Current)/Twin Cities Plans ‘893 Essential Debut Albums’ Countdown
During every spring membership drive MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KCMP (89.3 THE CURRENT)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL does a countdown to coincide with it.
This year the station is asking listeners to submit their favorite debut albums that instantly established a new act on the scene. This will create the list for the 893 ESSENTIAL DEBUT ALBUMS countdown taking place MAY 6th to 13th.
And as an aside, KCMP will present a day of programming in remembrance of the fifth anniversary of the passing of PRINCE on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21st.