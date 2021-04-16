Madonna (Featureflash Photo/Shutterstock.com)

GRAMMY Winning Artist/Actor MADONNA has a new home on the WEST COAST. The 62-year-old shelled out $19.3 million for THE WEEKND's LOS ANGELES HIDDEN HILLS mansion.

THE WEEKND originally bought the 12,457 square foot home in 2017 for $18.2 million. The original listing price last summer was just under $25 million. By DECEMBER, the home located near CALABASAS and the MALIBU Coast was listed at $22 Million. Madonna later scored the property for $2.7 million less.

The Mansion is situated on three acres of land in a private gated community, and has a seven-bedroom main house and two-bedroom guest house. Amenities in the main house include a living and dining room, an expansive chefs kitchen and an entertainer's bar. Dual master suites, a wine room, a fitness studio and a theater round out the main house.

Pocket doors open to a backyard with several terraces, a pool, spa and a cabana with a living room. The property, which is lined with redwood trees, also includes a spacious barn, a five-car garage with LED flooring and a full basketball court.

« see more Net News