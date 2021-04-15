-
SiriusXM’s ‘The Highway’ To Become ‘ACM Awards Radio’ For The Weekend
April 15, 2021 at 1:20 PM (PT)
SIRIUSXM’s “The Highway” (ch. 56) will help promote the upcoming “56th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS” with a weekend of special programming that will find the channel positioned as “ACM Awards Radio” from FRIDAY, APRIL 16th through SUNDAY, APRIL 18th.
The programming will include exclusive backstage and pre-show interviews culminating in a live, commercial-free simulcast of the awards show beginning at 7P (CT) on SUNDAY. The show will be televised live on CBS and streamed on PARAMOUNT+.