CBS NEWS RADIO will air a five-part series on climate change next week, "EYE ON EARTH: OUR PLANET IN PERIL," in the run-up to EARTH DAY.

The reports by JEFF BERARDELLI will air in top-of-the-hour newscasts, the CBS WORLD NEWS ROUNDUP and the CBS NEWS WEEKEND ROUNDUP, covering several climate change “tipping points,” including the extreme danger that a key glacier in ANTARTICA may be beyond the point of no return, and possible solutions. Also, on April 23, CBS AUDIO's "AMERICA: CHANGED FOREVER" will air a special episode compiling CBS NEWS' reporting on climate change.

In addition, CBS AUDIO's "THE DEBRIEF" podcast with MAJOR GARRETT is posting a two-episode special audio documentary on climate change, with part one released this past TUESDAY (4/13) and the second part due APRIL 20th.

