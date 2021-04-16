-
Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio March '21 PPMs Released Monday
April 15, 2021 at 3:41 PM (PT)
NIELSEN AUDIO PPM MARCH '21 MONTHLY results arrive on MONDAY, APRIL 19th for NEW YORK; LOS ANGELES; CHICAGO; SAN FRANCISCO; DALLAS; HOUSTON; PHILADELPHIA; ATLANTA; NASSAU-SUFFOLK; RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO; SAN JOSE; and MIDDLESEX-SOMERSET-UNION.
Find the ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT) on MONDAY.