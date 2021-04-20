-
Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio March '21 PPMs Released Today
April 20, 2021 at 1:52 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
NIELSEN AUDIO PPM MARCH '21 MONTHLY results arrive TODAY for WASHINGTON, DC; BOSTON; DETROIT; MIAMI; SEATTLE; PHOENIX; SAN DIEGO; MINNEAPOLIS; TAMPA; ST. LOUIS; DENVER; and BALTIMORE. Find the ratings for the subscribing stations in our NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).
Coming WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21st: PORTLAND, OR; CHARLOTTE; PITTSBURGH; SACRAMENTO; CINCINNATI; CLEVELAND; SALT LAKE CITY; SAN ANTONIO; LAS VEGAS; KANSAS CITY; COLUMBUS, OH; and ORLANDO.