The Alliance For Women In Media Foundation

THE ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM is now accepting applications for the 2021 fall semester. In partnership with the FORD MOTOR COMPANY FUND, THE LOREEN ARBUS FOUNDATION and NCTA, AWMF recognizes and supports future generations of women in media with over $20,000 in scholarships awarded annually.

Commented AWFM Board Chair HEATHER COHEN, “For years, these generous partners have stood with AWMF to support, encourage, and promote women in the media industry at every level, and we are proud to continue that tradition of advancing women in media. Now, more than ever, we are proud to provide deserving young women the opportunity to complete their education and meet their full potential.”

The AWMF SCHOLARSHIP OROGRAM opportunities include the FORD EMERGING VOICES SCHOLARSHIP, the GORD EMPOWERING AMERICA SCHOLARSHIP, the LOREEN ARBUS FOUNDATION & AWMF SCHOLARSHIP and the NCTA/AWMF SCHOLARSHIP.



To learn more about the AWMF scholarship opportunities and to apply, visit here. Scholarship materials are due by JUNE 11th.

