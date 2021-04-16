JJ Hutton

SUN BROADCAST GROUP has named JOSEPH HUTTON JR. as Media Research Analyst and Affiliate Support. HUTTON most recently worked with GROUP M as a National Audio Buyer. He will be a key addition to SBG's research team, providing competitive positioning, consumer insights, and creative strategy to assist both clients and agencies.

SUN BROADCAST GROUP Corporate Research Director ANNY MANSFIELD commented, “With his background in buying audio for GROUP M, JJ will be able to help us pinpoint the relevant research that buyers are looking for,. I’m looking forward to working with him as we develop sales presentations for our advertisers.”



HUTTON's agency experience will help direct SBG’s lineup efficiently to best assist buyers and clients, in addition to maintaining and managing affiliate catalogs.

Added SUN BROADCAST GROUP COO DANNO WOLKOFF, “JJ is the final piece we were looking for to complete SUN’s dream team for sales, planning and research. His wealth of knowledge and insight into the advertising needs of clients will help our sales team deliver results each and every time for the buyers.”

