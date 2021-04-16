Michelle Dumag Honored By Star 101.5

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP Hot AC KPLZ (STAR 101.5)/SEATTLE surprised local elementary school teacher MS. MICHELLE DUMAG during her virtual classroom time with news that she was being honored as the station's TEACHER OF THE WEEK.

DUMAG’s nomination, sent in by student XANDER DAVIS and his mom SHEENA, included comments like "she has shown pure energy and excitement for teaching online and now in person. She is a fabulous communicator to parents, and thoughtful with her words of encouragement."

DUMAG received a personalized plaque and a $101.50 check from the station and the WASHINGTON STATE POTATO COMMISSION. Each student also received prizes.

When asked what she likes best about teaching MICHELLE said, “The relationship with the kiddos. They leave my classroom at the end of the year but [the relationship] is for life.”

