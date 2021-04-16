Radio Renewals

MLS' LAFC has renewed its radio deals for the 2021 season. ESPN Sports KSPN-A (ESPN LA 710AM)/LOS ANGELES will continue to serve as English-language flagship for the BLACK & GOLD, while LOTUS Regional Mexican KFWB-A (LA MERA MERA 980)/LOS ANGELES remains the Spanish-language flagship.

DAVE DENHOLM returns as English-language play-by-play voice of the soccer club, and ARMANDO AGUAYO is back as LAFC's Spanish-language radio announcer. LA MERA MERA's coverage includes 30-minute pregame and postgame shows plus a weekly show, "ACCION LAFC," on SUNDAYS at 5p (PT).

