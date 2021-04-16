A Billion Downloads Per Month

SIRIUSXM-owned digital advertising technology firm ADSWIZZ has announced that it has served over 1 billion monthly podcast downloads from its audio platform, which includes SIMPLECAST publishing and analytics tools and monetization products. The platform is used by many of the largest podcast publishers (NPR, THE NEW YORK TIMES, NBCUNIVERSAL, APM, STITCHER, PODCASTONE, WNYC STUDIOS, ROGERS SPORTS & MEDIA) and top podcasts ("THE DAILY," "NPR NEWS NOW," "UP FIRST," "DATELINE NBC").

"Podcast publishers need solutions that meet the needs of today's growing podcast market, as well as more sophisticated capabilities that can adjust to the changing complexities and growing demand of the future," said AdsWIZZ CEO ALEXIS VAN DE WYER. "We have made a strong commitment to help publishers stay one step ahead of the market, and provide innovative technology so they have one less thing to worry about."

