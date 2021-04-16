New Team Joins 104.5 The Team

The NATIONAL LACROSSE LEAGUE's new ALBANY FIREWOLVES will air on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Sports WTMM (104.5 THE TEAM)/ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY for the inaugural season. THE TEAM will air all home and away games, including pre and post-game shows and a weekly coach's show during the season.

“We take pride in providing our listeners with the best local sports content, especially a sport with so much history and popularity in our area as lacrosse” said TOWNSQUARE MEDIA ALBANY Market Pres. KEVIN RICH. “Pairing the 104.5 THE TEAM ESPN RADIO brand with the ALBANY FIREWOLVES is a perfect match and we can’t wait to join the rest of the community in cheering on the FIREWOLVES this season.”

