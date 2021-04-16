Pearce, left, and Brice (Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

During an interview with PEOPLE magazine, CARLY PEARCE and LEE BRICE were surprised with the news that they won the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC Award for Music Event of the Year for their hit duet, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” Watch their delighted reactions in the video below.

The Music Event award is shared with the late producer, BUSBEE, and PEARCE and BRICE’s respective labels, BIG MACHINE RECORDS and CURB RECORDS. “I Hope You’re Happy Now” is also up for Single of the Year during SUNDAY’s (4/18) live telecast on CBS, where PEARCE is nominated for Female Artist of the Year.

Music Event is the fourth award winner announced ahead of SUNDAY’s show. Previously announced winners are Video of the Year, which went to KANE BROWN for “Worldwide Beautiful” (NET NEWS 4/14), and New Male and New Female Artist, won by JIMMIE ALLEN and GABBY BARRETT (NET NEWS 4/8).

“I'm over the moon on winning this award but especially happy for CARLY,” BRICE said of their Platinum-certified collaboration, which they’ll perform live on SUNDAY’s (4/18) “56th ACM Awards” telecast on CBS. “This is her story, her song and I am honored to be a part of it. Seeing this from the very beginning from her perspective to now winning awards is full circle -- and humbling but rewarding.”

“It has been such an incredible year for women in Country music, and the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC really showed that with this year’s nominees,” said PEARCE. “Having grown up on so many dynamic, awesome women, I am so proud to be part of this year’s group of incredible female artists who inspire me so much and support each other when the going gets tough."

Is this even real life? This song continues to show me that all of my country music dreams are coming true. Thank you @acmawards @leebrice & all of YOUU for making “I Hope You’re Happy Now” this year’s Music Event of the Year! Can’t wait to perform it Sunday night ♥️? #ACMAwards pic.twitter.com/Tj7eSLlZD4 — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) April 15, 2021

