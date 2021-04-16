Appeal Dismissed

ED STOLZ has lost his appeal of the case in which he lost three stations after failing to pay music royalties, and the NINTH CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS said that the case was dismissed because STOLZ never filed his opening brief.

The dismissal leaves U.S. DISTRICT COURT Judge JESUS BERNAL's ruling intact, allowing receiver LARRY PATRICK to close on the sale of Top 40 KREV-F (92.7 REV THE REVOLUTION)/ALAMEDA-SAN FRANCISCO, Top 40 KFRH (104.3 NOW FM)/NORTH LAS VEGAS and Top 40 KRCK/MECCA-PALM SPRINGS to VCY AMERICA for $6 million plus a $5,000 per month LMA before closing, pending FCC approval. A hearing on releasing to the plaintiff record labels and music publishers the $1.7 million STOLZ deposited with the court is scheduled for MAY 10th.

