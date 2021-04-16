-
Jared Foley To Nights At KUDD (Mix 105.1)/Salt Lake City
-
BROADWAY MEDIA Top 40/Mainstream KUDD (MIX 105.1)/SALT LAKE CITY adds JARED FOLEY for nights. For FOLEY, it's a return to radio after a four year absence and a return to KUDD where FOLEY did mornings until MARCH 2012.
KUDD PD JON WATKINS commented, "JARED’s energy is exactly what is needed for nighttime drive as we go into summer. I can’t wait to be driving home from my son’s late night soccer game and hear live interaction on our station again."
Beginning MONDAY (4/19) MIX 105.1's lineup will be:
6-10a Jon and Chantel
10a-2p Monroe
2-7p Dylan
7p-12a Jared