Foley

BROADWAY MEDIA Top 40/Mainstream KUDD (MIX 105.1)/SALT LAKE CITY adds JARED FOLEY for nights. For FOLEY, it's a return to radio after a four year absence and a return to KUDD where FOLEY did mornings until MARCH 2012.

KUDD PD JON WATKINS commented, "JARED’s energy is exactly what is needed for nighttime drive as we go into summer. I can’t wait to be driving home from my son’s late night soccer game and hear live interaction on our station again."

Beginning MONDAY (4/19) MIX 105.1's lineup will be:

6-10a Jon and Chantel

10a-2p Monroe

2-7p Dylan

7p-12a Jared

« see more Net News