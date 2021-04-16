Big Fundraising Success

CRISTA MEDIA Contemporary Christian KWPZ (PRAISE 106.5)/VANCOUVER, BC vaulted past their SPRING SHARE goal and reached 180%.

Sr. Dir./Creative and CRISTA Local Marketing KRISTEN REYES-TARSIUK shared, “I am in awe. GOD has been so faithful and good to CRISTA MEDIA this year. This was a team effort with GOD leading and empowering us along the way. We clearly saw the power of praise and unity."

CRISTA hired VIDARE CREATIVE to assist in the fundraising efforts. VIDARE's Chief Client Officer BILL SCOTT said, “It was amazing to see such a great team have so much heart for their community!”

