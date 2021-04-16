Tune in Sunday night

On top of the 24 previously announced performances (NET NEWS 4/13), the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC has lined up a handful of celebrities to present awards during SUNDAY night’s (4/18) “56th ACM Awards” on CBS. They are: INGRID ANDRESS, BLANCO BROWN, AMY GRANT, LESLIE JORDAN, MARTINA McBRIDE, DOLLY PARTON, DARIUS RUCKER and CLAY WALKER.

In addition to LUKE BRYAN having to sit out the show due to his COVID-19 diagnosis (NET NEWS 4/13), LITTLE BIG TOWN will be performing as a trio, with member PHILLIP SWEET also diagnosed with COVID. The rest of the group revealed that news during an interview YESTERDAY (4/15) with AUDACY Country WNSH/NEW YORK morning host KELLY FORD. The band is up for Group of the Year during the show. During the interview with FORD, the band’s KIMBERLY SCHLAPMAN and JIMI WESTBROOK joked that they’ll be bringing in VIRGIN GROUP founder and SWEET look-alike RICHARD BRANSON to sub for him.

In related ACM news, its philanthropic arm, ACM LIFTING LIVES, has launched the “Official 56th ACM Awards Playlist: Stream for a Cause” initiative to benefit the ACM LIFTING LIVES COVID-19 Response Fund. The promotion is running from TODAY (4/16) through MONDAY, APRIL 19th, with the playlist available on AMAZON, APPLE MUSIC, PANDORA, SPOTIFY, TIDAL and YOUTUBE MUSIC. Labels including BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP, SONY MUSIC GROUP, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) and WARNER MUSIC GROUP are lending support.



AMAZON kicked off the promotion with a donation to the fund. Money raised will be distributed to the people in the Country music community who met the criteria of need.

NASHVILLE media personality ASHLEY EICHER explores that need in a new UMG web series where she interviews both Country artists and members of the community who have received help from the fund. The first episode, which can be found here, features artists CHRISSY METZ, KIP MOORE, JIMMIE ALLEN and TENILLE TOWNES discussing life before the pandemic, navigating the impact of COVID-19 on the music industry, getting back out on the road and how to contribute to the ACM LIFTING LIVES COVID-19 Response Fund.

