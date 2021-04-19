Bieber (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock)

GRAMMY-Winning Artist JUSTIN BIEBER spilled it all in a new article in GQ released WEDNESDAY (4/13) by ZACH BARON. "The Redemption of JUSTIN BIEBER" is what the author describes as a confession session with the singer/songwriter who covers everything from stardom, faith, marriage, drugs and finding peace.

BARON wrote in the article, "If I’m being honest, I had been expecting someone else entirely—someone more monosyllabic; someone more distracted, more unhappy; someone more like the guy I’m pretty sure JUSTIN BIEBER was not all that long ago—and now I am so thrown that the best I can do is stammer out some tortured version of… How did you become this person? By which I mean: seemingly guileless. Bursting with the desire to connect, to tell his own story, in case it might be of use to anyone else."

Bieber commented in the article. "You wake up one day and…you’re unhappy and you have all this success in the world, but you’re just like: Well, what is this worth if I’m still feeling empty inside?”

He added, “I don’t want to let my shame of my past dictate what I’m able to do now for people. A lot of people let their past weigh them down, and they never do what they want to do because they think that they’re not good enough. But I’m just like: ‘I did a bunch of stupid sh*t. That’s okay. I’m still available. I’m still available to help. And I’m still worthy of helping."

Click HERE for the full article.

