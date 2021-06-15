Chris Lemke

CORNERSTONE UNIVERSITY Contemporary Christian WCSG (91.3)/GRAND RAPIDS announced that Executive Director CHRIS LEMKE is stepping down as of JUNE 15, 2021. LEMKE has served at WCSG for over 36 years in various roles including program director, general manager, and most recently Executive Director. Some of his greatest achievements were keeping the financial base strong, seeing top three ratings in West Michigan, and planning and fundraising for the new WCSG building.



CORNERSTONE UNIVERSITY President, JOSEPH STOWELL said, “We are so grateful for Chris’ many contributions to WCSG over the years. We look forward to how God will multiply his talents in many other organizations across the country. He will be missed!”



LEMKE wants to help other media organizations excel in communicating JESUS, and he believes the timing is right for him to move forward into his next role. As he finalizes this new journey there's no doubt that his knowledge will serve the Christian broadcasting industry well.

