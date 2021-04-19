Mary Miraldi

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to iHEARTMEDIA EVP/Digital Content Strategy PAUL MIRALDI on the loss of his mother. MARY MIRALDI of TOMS RIVER, NJ died on APRIL 13th at the age of 82 with her family at her side.

PAUL shared the news on FACEBOOK on FRIDAY (4/16), writing, “Mom was the strongest and most supportive woman I knew and I’m the man I am today because of her.”

Visitation and funeral details can be found here. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made in her memory to either ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL or WOMENHEART: THE NATIONAL COALITION FOR WOMEN WITH HEART DISEASE.

