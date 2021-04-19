Tate McRae (photo: RCA Records)

ALL ACCESS sends major congrats to everyone at RCA RECORDS including Head Of Promotion KEITH ROTHSCHILD, SVP/Promotion JEFF RIZZO, VP/Top 40 Promotion JOE DADDIO, VP/Promotion & Operations JESSIE MALDONADO, Dir./Top 40 MIKE BOCCUZZI and the entire RCA promotion team for an outstanding job of believing in an artist and a song and taking TATE MCRAE's hit 'You Broke Me First' all the way to #1 on MEDIABASE!

The entire journey to #1 lasted an amazing 28 weeks which carves out a piece of MEDIABASE chart history for TATE as she holds the record for the longest climb to #1 by a female soloist (28 weeks) surpassing ALESSIA CARA's previous record of 26 weeks.

