TikTok's Growing Footprint

MUSICBUSINESS WORLDWIDE ran an enlightening article (4/14) that sheds light on just how big and influential BYTEDANCE's TIKTOK app has become with consumers, as well as content creators, artists, and of course record labels and audio platforms such as radio and the DSPs.

MBWW sourced a TIKTOK deck sent to agencies, and noted: "Perhaps the most headline-worthy of these stats is this one: as of OCTOBER 2020, according to TIKTOK’s own analytics, the TIKTOK app was reaching 732 million monthly active users (MAUs) around the world, and more than 100 million MAUs in the UNITED STATES.

"To put that into perspective: 732 million active users is more than double SPOTIFY‘s global monthly active user base as of the end of 2020 (345 million), but less than half the 2 billion-plus logged-in monthly active users YOUTUBE pulls in around the world."

And ... "According to the deck, TIKTOK’s average user opens the app no less than 19 (nineteen!) times in an average day. According to TIKTOK’s deck, the average TIKTOK user actively uses the app for 89 minutes per day – i.e. nearly exactly an hour and a half."

For more on this fascinating story of TIKTOK's influence and growth, tracking data from OCTOBER 2020 that's obviously grown astronomically in the last six months

