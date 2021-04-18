Fearless (Taylor's Version) (Photo: Republic Records Media)

REPUBLIC RECORDS' superstar TAYLOR SWIFT breaks many new records, returning to #1 worldwide with "FEARLESS (TAYLOR’S VERSION)" as she's the first woman with three new #1 albums in less than a year. Moving over 1 million units worldwide, "FEARLESS (TAYLOR’S VERSION)" logged the “biggest first week debut of any album this year,” “the biggest first week debut for a Country album since 2015” and “the biggest female Country streaming week ever,” according to FORBES. "'FEARLESS (TAYLOR’S VERSION)' is the only #1 album of its kind: a re-recording of an artist’s (own or another’s) previously released album."

Additionally, "FEARLESS (TAYLOR’S VERSION)" takes a record generating 50 million-plus streams on release day. It also achieved “the biggest first day streaming debut for any album on SPOTIFY this year” and marked her fourth consecutive album to exceed 50 million Spotify streams in 24 hours. "FEARLESS (TAYLOR’S VERSION)" also becomes the first Country album by a female artist to reach #1 on APPLE MUSIC’s U.S. Albums chart.

For more, head to FORBES.

« see more Net News