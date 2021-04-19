Thomas

AUDACY News WWJ-A/DETROIT city beat reporter VICKIE THOMAS has announced her retirement, with her last day live on the air scheduled for APRIL 29th. She will continue to host the weekly "BLACK BUSINESS MINUTE" feature for the station.

THOMAS tweeted on FRIDAY (4/16), "After 30 years @WWJ950, I am #retiring but you'll still be able to hear my #BlackBusinessMinute each week. It's been an amazing ride working with the outstanding professionals at WWJ...the BEST news team around! I've truly been blessed!!"

THOMAS is a 2019 inductee into the MICHIGAN JOURNALISM HALL OF FAME and serves as Treasurer of the DETROIT chapter of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK JOURNALISTS.

