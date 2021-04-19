Tuesday

PODCASTONE has launched a new true crime podcast from COLD CASE PRODUCTIONS, "FINAL DAYS ON EARTH." The show, hosted by CBS NEWS journalist and producer CLAIRE ST. AMANT and debuting TUESDAY (4/20), will examine "mysterious deaths that have elements of an accident, murder, or suicide – and sometimes all three," according to a PODCASTONE press release; the 12-episode season 1 is subtitled "The Life and Death of DAMMION HEARD" and looks at the disappearance and death of a college freshman wrestler in 2014.

PODCASTONE Pres. KIT GRAY said, "PODCASTONE is excited to add FINAL DAYS ON EARTH, and the compelling story of DAMMION HEARD told in season one, to our growing slate of true crime podcasts. CLAIRE's background in investigative journalism and her ability to uncover new and key elements in this case was extraordinary, and I cannot wait for audiences to be able to hear this podcast."

"As I dug into DAMMION's case, I couldn't believe how many twists and turns it took," said ST. AMANT. "Thanks to the new witnesses and information I've found, I believe DAMMION's friends and family are closer than ever to the answers they have been looking for since his untimely death over seven years ago."

