Two Year Renewal

iHEARTMEDIA Sports WDAS-A-W273DO (FOX SPORTS THE GAMBLER)/PHILADELPHIA has returned as the radio home of MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER’s PHILADELPHIA UNION under a new two year deal. PD SEAN BRACE and JOE TANSEY have returned to call the matches along with evening host JON JANSEN and CROSSING BROAD's KEVIN KINKEAD.

“Renewing our agreement with iHEARTMEDIA and THE GAMBLER solidifies the continued growing fan interest in PHILADELPHIA to watch, attend and listen to the UNION whether it be in person or via television, digital streams or radio broadcast,” said UNION CMO DOUG VOSIK. “With the network of iHEART stations in PHILADELPHIA promoting the Union, we have a great partner to help us continue to grow our brand.”

“After the most successful season in franchise history, which you heard every minute of right here on THE GAMBLER, it’s another chance to raise our game! Everyone at THE GAMBLER is thrilled to once again bring you the best UNION soccer coverage for the 2021 season,” said BRACE. “We will have more dedicated segments, live broadcasts, and new voices on the station. I think we all can agree that there's unfinished business on the pitch, and we'll be all over it for every UNION fan out there. So download the iHEARTRADIO app and never miss a minute of UNION soccer this season on THE GAMBLER!”

