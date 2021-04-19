Taco Fest

SOCAL TACO FEST, a festival of tacos, music, LUCHA LIBRE, and chihuahuas, returns to SAN DIEGO's WATERFRONT PARK on OCTOBER 23. The annual event features twenty-five of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA's best taco restaurants with a lineup of national and local music acts headlined by multi-platinum recording artist FLO RIDA, live LUCHA LIBRE wrestling by the BAJA STARS, chihuahua races, and beauty pageant supported by SOAPY JOE’S CAR WASH, the DEL REAL FOODS Culinary Stage, and the CORRALEJO MARGARITA CANTINA with a live DJ and custom-crafted margaritas.

SOCAL TACO FEST is produced by LOCAL MEDIA OF AMERICA Classic Rock KFBG (100.7 BIG-FM), Alternative XTRA (91X), Rhythmic AC XHRM (MAGIC 92.5), and Top 40/Mainstream XHTZ (Z90)/SAN DIEGO. Sponsored by BMW of ESCONDIDO, JENSEN MEAT, and CHIPZ HAPPEN. SOCAL TACO FEST is proud to partner with CHIHUAHUA RESCUE OF SAN DIEGO to share their message and encourage adoptions.

SOCAL TACO FEST is 21 years and older event, that is adhering to all local, county, and state COVID guidelines.

Tickets and information at www.SoCalTacoFest.com.

