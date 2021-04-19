Podcast Deal With iHeart

The NFL has reached an agreement with iHEARTMEDIA for the latter to take over distribution of the league's podcasts and create an NFL podcast network distributed via the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK. The deal includes the existing "AROUND THE NFL," "MOVE THE STICKS," "NFL FANTASY FOOTBALL," "HUDDLE AND FLOW," "NFL TOTAL ACCESS: THE LOCKER ROOM," "GOOD MORNING FOOTBALL," and "NFL LEGENDS," plus the co-production and distribution of two dozen new podcasts, including shows developed from content from NFL FILMS.

“Podcasts are an increasingly important way to reach fans and a compelling way to tell NFL stories,” said NFL SVP/Media Strategy and Business Development KEVIN LAFORCE. “We look forward to partnering with iHEARTMEDIA to bring the NFL PODCAST NETWORK to life and deliver our podcast content seamlessly to fans on their platform and anywhere podcasts are consumed.”

“Our partnership with the NFL is an incredible moment for iHEART -- and the podcast industry, period,” said iHEARTMEDIA Digital Audio Group CEO CONAL BYRNE. “The NFL represents sports at its highest level -- with the greatest athletes and the most heart-pounding games the world has seen. These are legendary stories, and we can’t wait to roll out a slate of incredible new podcasts to capture it all -- for iHEART's huge audience and the NFL’s massive fanbase alike.”

“We’re excited to partner with the NFL to extend their reach through podcasting to millions of listeners around the world,” said iHEARTMEDIA President of Entertainment Enterprises JOHN SYKES. “With these upcoming podcasts, fans will be able to experience the NFL in a new way through rich, deep-dive audio content on their favorite teams and exclusive commentary from their favorite players.”

« see more Net News