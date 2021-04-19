Now At Cadence13

PUSHBLACK's "BLACK HISTORY YEAR" podcast is joining AUDACY's CADENCE13 podcast network for its third season, subtitled "Fighting Forward." The new season will post episodes on MONDAYS through MAY 24th.

“The history lessons, cultural and societal issues, and perspectives we explore in the new season of ‘BLACK HISTORY YEAR’ are more relevant and crucial than ever,” said PUSHBLACK CEO and the podcast's Exec. Producer JULIAN WALKER. “We’re thrilled to partner with CADENCE13 to tell these stories and power our mission to not only engage with listeners of all ages, but to make a lasting impact as well.”



“We’re proud to partner with PUSHBLACK for this thought-provoking show that spotlights these important voices, moments in history, and cultural and social issues,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “‘BLACK HISTORY YEAR’ is a powerful and significant addition to CADENCE13’s lineup of premium content.”

