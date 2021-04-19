Tigger

AUDACY Urban WVEE (V-103)/ATLANTA is rebranding “THE MORNING CULTURE WITH BIG TIGGER” to “THE BIG TIGGER MORNING SHOW.”

Some New Features:

RISE & GRIND: ERIC THOMAS the Hip-Hop motivation and inspiration Preacher will be heard daily at 6:15a and 9:15a (ET)



DR. ERRONEOUS JENKINS LITTLE KNOWN BLACK FACTS: A fictional know it all character. He has a PhD in Black history and the origins of all things in the culture. This segment was tested during BLACK HISTORY MONTH and is being brought it back for for MONDAY, WEDNESDAY, and FRIDAY at 6:25a (ET).

WOULDA, COULDA, SHOULDA: An advice feature that will be featured daily at 7:25a (ET).

THE CULTURE REPORT is returning at a new time. The top three biggest entertainment stories will move to daily at 7:05a (ET).

