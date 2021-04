Shiliwala (Photo: LinkedIn)

GOLDMAN SACHS VP/Head of Social Media Strategy ROSINA SHILIWALA has joined AUDIBLE as VP/Global Social Media.

SHILIWALA headed the social media strategy for GOLDMAN SACHS' MARCUS brand; she previously served as Global AVP of Social Media for KIEHL’S and Regional Dir./NORTH AMERICA for the NETHERLANDS BOARD OF TOURISM & CONVENTIONS, where she led the YOUTUBE campaign "HOLLAND: THE ORIGINAL COOL," which won several awards.

« see more Net News