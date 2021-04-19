Peake Promoted

iHEARTMEDIA/LOS ANGELES promoted JOHN PEAKE to SVP/Programming while retaining his position as PD for Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MYFM). In 2011, PEAKE was the OM for iHEARTMEDIA/SEATTLE, and in 2013, he moved to SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA to be iHEARTMEDIA’s Regional SVP/RIVERSIDE-SAN DIEGO stations and the PD for AC KMYI (STAR 94.1)/SAN DIEGO. In 2017, he became PD at iHEARTMEDIA’s Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MYFM) and AC KOST (103.5)/LOS ANGELES.

“JOHN [PEAKE] is one of the most successful programmers there is, with experience that spans multiple formats and markets,” said iHEARTMEDIA Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN. “We’ve been programming peers for over 30 years and I’m excited to collaborate with him in LOS ANGELES. He’s the perfect person to lead our incredible lineup of stations and personalities.”

“I couldn’t ask for a better programming partner in operating iHEARTMEDIA’s LOS ANGELES market than JOHN,” said iHEARTMEDIA LOS ANGELES President KEVIN LEGRETT. “Not only is he a sound and thoughtful programmer with great instincts, as can be seen from the rating success of the stations under his supervision, but he also has a very motivating and relatable management style with a comprehensive understanding of data, digital, social and events. I am very much looking forward to working with JOHN in this new role, continuing to advance the performance of these iconic brands.”

“I am thrilled for this opportunity to be part of the iHEARTMEDIA LA leadership team and some of the biggest audio brands in the world,” said PEAKE. “The chance to work at a higher level with the imaginative, innovative, and charismatic group of talent and programmers that lead the industry in the audio space is so exciting. Our LA brands are well-positioned for growth across multiple platforms in the future, and I am beyond honored to be a part of that. My thanks and gratitude to GREG ASHLOCK, TOM POLEMAN, BRAD HARDIN, KEVIN LEGRETT, and ANDREW JEFFRIES.”

« see more Net News