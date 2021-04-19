Pictured (L-R): Stefano, Hopkins and Rhodes

BIG YELLOW DOG MUSIC (BYDM) has promoted three members of its sync department. ALEX STEFANO has been promoted to VP/Sync; SOPHIE HOPKINS has been promoted to Dir./Sync; and NICOLE RHODES has been promoted to Sr. Coord./Sync. STEFANO joined BYDM full-time in 2015 and previously was General Manager of Creative/Sync. HOPKINS joined BYDM in 2018, and previously worked as the Creative Manager/Sync. RHODES joined full-time in 2019 and worked previously as the Creative Coord./Sync.

Over the past year, STEFANO has led BYDM's Sync Department to major placements such as LEAH NOBEL’s “Beginning, Middle, and End” in NETLFIX's "To All The Boys (Always + Forever)," and film placements in "Land," "Finding Ohana," "Promising Young Woman," and more. The team has landed TV placements including “Grey's Anatomy,” “Station 19,” “How To Get Away With Murder,” “Love Island US,” and “Good Trouble,” plus ad placements for companies such as MOTOROLA, MICROSOFT, GOOGLE CHROMEBOOK and more.

BYDM co-owner and CEO CARLA WALLACE said of STEFANO, "Her skills at creating songs for sync run deep. She has a keen ear for what works in her market, combined with her passion, this is a great win for BYD.”

“SOPHIE and NICOLE bring such confidence and infectious energy to our team,” said STEFANO. “They are passionate and dedicated to seeing our writers succeed, and bring a lot of ideas to the table that elevates our department and the company.”

« see more Net News