Never Mind

The FCC has canceled a pair of proposed fines against licensees who filed their license renewals late.

The canceled fines include a $3,000 fine against the BAY CITY, MI School District for a late license renewal application for high school student station WCHW-F/BAY CITY, MI and a $6,000 fine against BILLY R. AUTRY for filing late license renewal applications for WKRA-A and WKRA-F/HOLLY SPRINGS, MS.

In the former case, the school district encountered confusion with the FCC's LMS database for filing the renewal, and the Commission found several incomplete attempts at filing on time, along with inability to access the station during the pandemic, leading it to admonish but not fine the licensee. As for AUTRY's assertion that the Commission's notices went to a former employee, the Commission rejected that argument and issued an admonishment but rescinded the fine due to a demonstrated inability to pay.

